Ashley Park Means Business in Lavender Power Suit & Silver Platform Heels at ‘Joy Ride’ CAAMfest Premiere

Ashley Park wore a lavender power suit to the CAAMfest premiere of her upcoming movie “Joy Ride” on Thursday.

The “Emily in Paris” star donned an oversized double-breasted blazer with matching trousers. The blazer had a pocket on the right-hand side and ruching on the sleeves. Park’s oversized jacket was offset by a matching lavender bra with a halter neckline. The bra had a purple jewel-encrusted pendant which brought some glitz and glam to the ensemble.

Ashley Park attends the red carpet at the CAAMFest 2023 Opening Night Gala Premiere of “Joy Ride” at The Castro Theatre on May 11. CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, the actress was wearing a lavender bag with gold detailing that perfectly complements the rest of the look. Ashley kept her jewelry relatively simple with some gold rings, a silver heart-shaped necklace on a thin gold chain and dangling bedazzled earrings. She completed the look with a pair of iridescent cat-eye sunglasses with a stark white rim.

On the makeup front, Park was wearing lavender eyeshadow with a sparkly inner corner and a dramatic winged liner. Her complexion was perfectly dewey, and her lips were a glossy nude pink. Ashley’s hair was styled in an effortlessly glamorous half-up half-down do.

The actress was wearing silver chunky platform heels that added some shine to her look. Ashley is never afraid to experiment in terms of footwear. On the red carpet, Park usually opts for colorful, whimsical pumps and platform sandals from premium brands like Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. On the streets, Park has been seen wearing Nike or Golden Goose Sneakers. More recently, she collaborated with Skechers on a new footwear campaign.

While Park is most famous for her role as Mindy in the hit Netflix show, “Emily in Paris,” she has quickly evolved into a fashion icon. Whether it’s front row at Paris Fashion Week, the Met Gala or appearing as a guest judge in “Next in Fashion,” Ashley is definitely taking the fashion world by storm.

Park’s latest venture is her film “Joy Ride” where she plays the role of Audrey alongside Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and Sherry Cola. The comedy follows the lives of four Asian-American friends who travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.

