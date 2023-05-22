Ashley Graham Embraces Visible Lingerie Trend in Sheer Prada Minidress & Metallic Platforms

Ashley Graham brought sparkling style to the Vanity Fair x Prada party in celebration of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
The 35-year-old model shared her look with her 20.6M Instagram followers and captioned the post “Je suis arrivée.”
Graham was donning a sheer sparkly minidress adorned with Prada’s signature triangular logo. The rhinestone-embroidered mini was completed with black lace detailing at the bottom. Underneath, the industry mogul wore black undergarments, a strapless bra and daisy-duke-like briefs, respectively.
For accessories, Graham wore the Prada Triangle satin mini-bag with crystals, which featured metal hardware and an enameled metal logo on the front. The bag retails for $3,600 on Prada.com. Ashley finished off the look with a pair of dangling silver earrings. On the makeup front, the fashion icon sported a shimmery eye shadow, complete with rhinestones and silver liner on her lower lashes. Her luscious, glossy locks were styled straight.
As for shoes, the body positive-activist was wearing metallic silver platform heels. As far as Graham’s shoe wardrobe goes, diversity is the name of the game. We most recently saw her soaring to unbelievable heights in 7-inch Mary Jane Heels.
Ranging from sporty to sleek, Ashley sports anything be it strappy sandals, pointed pumps, and sneakers. When on the red carpet, the high fashion runway model is usually wearing luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta or Gianvito Rossi. On the streets, Graham is usually wearing sharp mesh, canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordans.
The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”
