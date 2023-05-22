Ashley Graham Embraces Visible Lingerie Trend in Sheer Prada Minidress & Metallic Platforms

Ashley Graham brought sparkling style to the Vanity Fair x Prada party in celebration of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The 35-year-old model shared her look with her 20.6M Instagram followers and captioned the post “Je suis arrivée.”

Graham was donning a sheer sparkly minidress adorned with Prada’s signature triangular logo. The rhinestone-embroidered mini was completed with black lace detailing at the bottom. Underneath, the industry mogul wore black undergarments, a strapless bra and daisy-duke-like briefs, respectively.