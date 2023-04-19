Ashley Graham Goes Fiery Red in Sheer Bra, Ruffled Skirt & Slippers for Maxim’s 2023 Hot 100 Issue

Ashley Graham shared a behind-the-scenes look at her cover shoot for Maxim’s 2023 Hot 100 issue.

The model posted an array of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, showing her powerful poses along with the caption “@maximmag Hot 100, thank you for having me again!🤟🏽❤️‍🔥”

Burning red hot, the model snapped a shot of herself leaning on a clothing rack outfitted in a bright red bra top in a sheer lacy style worn with a dramatic high-waisted skirt in the same shade featuring a crimped and tattered texture. Going casual on the footwear front, Graham stepped into cushy white slippers.

Swiping next was Graham’s cover look which was comprised of a nude bra and a matching high-waisted skirt. Overtop her bra was a coordinating nude cardigan featuring faux feather trim. This outfit was paired alongside chunky gold jewlery.

A similarly extravagant shot saw the model being blown with a fan wrapped up in a nude lace-trimmed fabric worn with large gold hoop earrings. Following that image was another shot from the magazine spread. Graham wore a black bra with a button-down worn overtop. On bottom, the fashion figure sported high-waisted trousers also in black.

Another image in the set saw Graham clad in a black fishnet top that was completely see-through followed up by a video of her in a structured tan suit cooly wearing sunglasses and chunky gold necklaces drinking out of a can of Coca-Cola.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

PHOTOS: See how Ashley Graham’s style has evolved over the years.