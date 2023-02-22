Ashley Graham Channels the ’60s in Orange Crop Top, Miniskirt & Velvet Platforms at Etro’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Ashley Graham brought a pop of color to the front row for Etro’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the show alongside seatmates Chiara Ferragni, Taylor Hill and Haley Lu Richardson, Graham posed in a multicolored outfit channeling the ’60s. Her ensemble featured a marigold and white miniskirt and short-sleeved crop top, each cast in a geometric paisley-esque print. Her whimsical set was paired with a punchy orange faux fur jacket, complete with multicolored paisley-printed silk lining.

Ashley Graham attends Etro’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Graham also paired her outfit with two metallic huggie earrings by Rainbow K — the brand’s ball charm-pierced hoop earrings, one in monochrome gold with diamonds, the second a two-toned gold style.

When it came to shoes, Graham finished her multi-textured outfit with a set of towering platform sandals. Her style included smooth olive green velvet uppers across wide crossed front straps and thick platform soles. A set of matching slingback straps, as well as covered block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, securely finished the pair. The set also gave Graham a sharp height boost for the fashionable occasion while taking in creative director Marco De Vincenzo’s newest designs.

A closer look at Graham’s platform heels. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

