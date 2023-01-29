Ashley Graham Pops in Green Bikini and Woven Hat for Romantic Tropical Vacation

Ashley Graham brought a dash of bohemian style to her tropical vacation with husband Justin Ervin.

On Friday, the model posed on Instagram during her romantic getaway, wearing a deep olive green bikini from Knix. Her two-piece et featured high-waisted briefs with a matching bikini top, accented by sheer and matte paneling. To further elevate the set, Graham paired them with a light tan woven sun hat, as well as a wide layered gold bangle by Jennifer Fisher.

“let’s ride,” Graham captioned her photo series.

When it came to shoes, Graham’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “A New Model” author finished her attire with a set of flat-soled slides or thong sandals. The style, while a go-to for warmer weather, was also seen in an array of neutral tones in Graham’s Instagram Reel from vacation — which she paired with similarly tonal bikinis and one-piece swimsuits for the occasion.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

