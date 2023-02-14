Joe Biden’s Daughter Ashley Biden Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Lug-Sole Boots at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Ashley Biden made a chic entrance at Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the daughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended Maxwell’s show in New York City, wearing a sharp navy blue suit. Her dark set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching pleated trousers, layered atop a white high-necked sweater with a central silver zipper.

Ashley Biden attends Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Biden’s crisp ensemble was finished with a dusky brown python-printed clutch. She also accessorized her attire with a silver snake chain necklace strung with a gold heart pendant, as well as a pair of gleaming silver post earrings with rounded teardrop charms — similar to the tonal jewelry worn by her mother, first lady Jill Biden.

Ashley Biden and Lea Michele attend Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

When it came to footwear, Biden finished her outfit with a set of lug-sole boots from Stella McCartney. Her sold-out Emilie style featured round-toed black vegetarian leather uppers with elastic Chelsea panels. The versatile set was finished with thick caramel-hued ridged rubber lug soles, complete with light outsole stitching. Though Biden’s specific colorway is currently sold out, the $975 style is available in other hues from stores including Net-A-Porter.

A closer look at Biden’s Stella McCartney boots. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

During the show, Biden took in Maxwell’s latest designs from the front row alongside stars including Lea Michele, Natalia Bryant, Avani and Instagram’s Eva Chen.

Ashley Biden and Eva Chen attend Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

