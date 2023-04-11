Ariana Madix Goes Red-Hot in ‘Revenge Dress’ & Jessica Simpson Heels for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Ariana Madix revealed her outfit for the reunion episode of “Vanderpump Rules” which was taped on March 23 and should air over the next few weeks on Bravo. Madix, who recently ended a relationship with costar Tom Sandoval, chose a red-hot Monot ensemble for the appearance. The look is now being called by her fans as the “revenge dress.”

The television personality wore a red crop jacket and cutout long pencil skirt. Together, both pieces created peekaboo sections.

The model accessorized her ensemble with high-shine jewelry from Shay Jewelry, consisting of a plethora of silver rings worn on just about every finger, each piece encrusted with diamonds.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Madix wore Jessica Simpson Collection heels. The reality star also posted pictures showing her casual backstage look, which featured a pair of comfortable Ugg slippers.

“Vanderpump Rules” follows former “Real Housewives” star Lisa Vanderpump as she balances her motherly instinct with her shrewd business sense to maintain control over her restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant) and the wild group of employees who work there. Drama seems to be part of the job for the employees at SUR, who tend to date — and, in most cases, subsequently break up with — their fellow co-workers. The reality show is on its 10th season and is available to stream on Bravo. An air date for the 2023 reunion episode has not been set yet, however, it has been speculated the episode will be available sometime in April or May 2023

