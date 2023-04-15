Ariana Madix Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Daring Cutout Top at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix gave bohemian style a casual spin for day one of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House party. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Madix, who have gone viral in recent weeks after her breakup with ex-boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval in March, arrived to the event in Indigo, Califonia, with Scheana Shay. For the occasion, Madix wore a vibrant laced bodysuit with bodice and stomach cutouts, cast in trippy hues of purple, blue and orange. The piece was layered under a set of distressed blue denim shorts, which the star paired with purple-tinted sunglasses and a butterfly-buckled belt.

Ariana Madix attends the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Shay, meanwhile, contrasted Maddox in a distinctly bohemian ensemble: a white crochet bikini, complete with a fringed top and fringed open-knit skirt. The set was paired with oversized brown sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and a Chanel pendant necklace. Shay completed her look with a summer-ready pair of white leather platform sandals, featuring buckled ankle straps, thick soles and chunky block heels for a retro finish.

(L-R): Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay attend the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

When it came to footwear, Madix completed her ensemble with a set of classic high-top sneakers from Converse. Her $65 Chuck Taylor All-Star style featured white canvas uppers with their signature star side patches. Capped white rubber toes and flat soles finished the lace-up pair with a casual base, proving both relaxed and practical for day-long outdoor wear.

A closer look at Madix’s Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Star Classic sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

