Ariana Madix Soars in Buttoned Crop Top, Linen and Hidden Platforms on ‘Today’ Show

Ariana Madix was chicly outfitted for a visit to the “Today” show.

On Wednesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star arrived to the morning show’s studios in New York City in a white button-up crop top with a collared silhouette and long sleeves, paired with high-waisted khaki trousers featuring a wide-leg silhouette. The combination effortlessly blended casual and contemporary styles, allowing her to make a smoothly tonal statement. Her outfit was finished with a cream leather Jacquemus “Le Grand Chiquito” leather handbag, complete with antique-finished gold-colored metal hardware.

Ariana Madix is seen arriving at the ‘Today’ Show on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came to footwear, Madix opted for cream platform sandals that added at least 4 to 5 inches of height to her ensemble, thanks to a set of thick chunky block heels. Platform sandals have emerged as a popular trend, with their elevated soles adding a fashion-forward height to any outfit. Available in various designs, from chunky platforms to sleek wedges, the silhouette provides versatility for both casual and formal occasions — as seen on stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Esha Gupta and Kate Hudson.

Related Esha Gupta Goes Sheer at Cannes Film Festival in Romantic Dress & 7-Inch Glitter Heels Kate Bosworth Brings Effortless Glamour To 'Drew Barrymore Show' In Off-White Look & Platform Sandals Trisha Yearwood Brings Wild Flair in Leopard-Print Dress & Platforms to ACM Awards 2023 With Garth Brooks in Cowboy Boots

Madix often dresses in both chic and edgy ensembles that reflect her confident, adventurous personality. Known for her love of monochrome looks, the reality television star often wears blazers, jumpsuits and tailored separates in hues of black, white, and beige, paired with a range of statement accessories with both modern and vintage inspirations.

Ariana Madix is seen arriving at the ‘Today’ Show on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Prior to her “Today” appearance, Madix made a memorable arrival at the taping of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10’s reunion episode, captivating everyone with a striking red “revenge dress” by the brand Mônot. The sleek piece featured a cropped jacket bodice and maxi column skirt, punctuated by a massive cutout with a thin bandeau for a dynamic statement.

PHOTOS: Discover the “Vanderpump Rules” cast’s style evolution in the gallery.