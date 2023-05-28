Aoki Lee Simmons Graduates from Harvard in Sweeping Lavender Dress and Chic Brown Flats

Aoki Lee Simmons is a model graduate — literally! Congratulations are in order for the model, who officially graduated this week from Harvard University.

In a new post on Instagram, mom Kimora Lee Simmons excitedly congratulated Aoki on her new educational milestone. For the formal occasion, Simmons — beneath the ceremony’s traditional black graduation robe and tassel-accented cap — wore a long-sleeved lavender dress with a wrapped bodice and swishing skirt. The Baby Phat model smoothly accented her outfit with a small gold pendant necklace and miniature huggie earrings.

Related Lil Nas X Gleams in Layered Pearls & Platforms at Chanel's Cruise 2024 Show Kimora Lee Simmons Slips Into Knee-High Boots With Sheer Tights & Miniskirt for Chanel's Cruise 2024 Show Kate Middleton Suits Up in Reiss Blazer & Buckled Flats for Baby Bank Visit

“My baby girl is a HARVARD GRADUATE!!! AND with a double major! AND one of the youngest in recent history to do so at only 20 years young! This is CRAZYY! IM SO SO SOO PROUD! AND all the while carrying a full time job modeling! But YOU DID IT!-WE DID IT!,” Kimora captioned a photo dump, featuring photos and videos of Simmons before and after receiving her degree. “Mama loves you soooo much my brainy beauty! These are hard fought tears anyone who knows us will know.”

Aoki chicly finished her graduation outfit with a pair of smooth brown leather flats, featuring closed counters and pointed toes. The set provided a minimalist base to her ensemble while remaining practical and sharp. Kimora also wore flats — a two-toned, cap-toed set by Chanel — with a white top, black blazer and blue skinny jeans for the special moment, proving that effortless style runs in the family.

Simmons is a rising star in the fashion world, having modeled as a child for mother Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat clothing line and starring in recent runway shows and ads for Sergio Hudson, Tommy Hilfiger, Pyer Moss, Yumi Katsura Couture and Baby Phat Beauty. Simmons has even designed her own collection with JustFab in 2021.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons at Dior Men Spring 2023 Collection held on Winward Avenue on May 19, 2022 in Venice Beach, California CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

“The idea behind the shoes was classic and fun. No one would ever really call me trendy, but the trends are somewhat current, but a lot of ’90s. It has a very ’90s, youthful feel, but also classic appeal, and shoes you can wear all the time,” Simmons said of her JustFab collection in an exclusive FN interview.

When it comes to shoes, Simmons often opts for chic and trendy styles. Both on and off-duty, she’s previously worn neutral ballet flats and espadrille wedges. However, as she’s grown up, the model has pivoted to wearing sleek pumps and strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more top labels. Off-duty, Simmons still favors heels, though she’s also slipped into leather sneakers from luxury brands including Alexander McQueen.

PHOTOS: See Aoki Lee Simmons and more models in Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show in the gallery.