Aoki Lee Simmons Struts in ’90s Fashion and Platform Heels in Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Aoki Lee Simmons returned to the runway for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week.

While being cheered on from the front row by mom Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki strutted at the Gallery at Spring Studios on Saturday night in a’ 90s-esque outfit instantly reminiscent of “The Nanny” protagonist Fran Fine. Her ensemble featured a black shoulder-padded dress with a full-length violet front zipper, piped pockets and breast pockets, cinched with a violet belt. Sheer black tights and a set of glossy black platform sandals streamlined the vintage-inspired ensemble with a dynamic, height-boosting finish.

Aoki Lee Simmons walks in Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 fashion show at Spring Studios in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: INDIGITAL.TV

However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only bold look in Hudson’s show. Her second ensemble — paired with the same towering platform pumps — featured a black cross-hatched denim blouse tucked into matching short shorts, cinched with a black leather belt. The ensemble brought a sharp take to “Canadian tuxedo” double-denim dressing for the JustFab collaborator, while retaining a distinct ’90s energy from its styling and texture.

Aoki Lee Simmons walks in Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 fashion show at Spring Studios in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: INDIGITAL.TV

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

