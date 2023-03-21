Aoki Lee Simmons Serves Tourist Style in Buckled Dress & Sleek Leather Boots in Greece

Aoki Lee Simmons took a historical trip through time while on vacation in Greece this week.

In a new post on Instagram, the Baby Phat model posed in a photo dump that included numerous photos of Ancient Greek statues, armor and more artifacts in the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Her outfit for the occasion featured a short-sleeved black dress with a calf-length asymmetric hem, layered over sheer black tights. The piece was cinched with a dark belt with a round silver buckle, which Simmons accessorized with a black crossbody handbag, thin metal bracelet and gleaming earrings.

“Baeeee I love it when the ancient artefacts on display,” Simmons captioned the photo.

Simmons finished her outfit with a set of slouchy knee-high boots. Crafted from black leather, her style featured slouchy shafts with almond-shaped toes. Though the bohemian style wasn’t fully visible, its angle revealed a subtle base with thick heels totaling 2-3 inches in height. The pair added a streamlined finish to Simmons’ outfit with its dark hue, while elevating her attire with a bohemian twist — similar to new pairs on the marker by Schutz, Vince Camuto and Larroudé.

However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only sharp style moment in recent weeks; in February, she notably walked in Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in a black zip-up dress and platform heels.

Aoki Lee Simmons walks in Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: INDIGITAL.TV

Simmons is a rising star in the fashion world, having modeled as a child for mother Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat clothing line and starring in recent runway shows and ads for Sergio Hudson, Tommy Hilfiger, Pyer Moss, Yumi Katsura Couture and Baby Phat Beauty. Simmons has even designed her own collection with JustFab in 2021.

“The idea behind the shoes was classic and fun. No one would ever really call me trendy, but the trends are somewhat current, but a lot of ’90s. It has a very ’90s, youthful feel, but also classic appeal, and shoes you can wear all the time,” Simmons said of her JustFab collection in an exclusive FN interview.

When it comes to shoes, Simmons often opts for chic and trendy styles. Both on and off-duty, she’s previously worn neutral ballet flats and espadrille wedges. However, as she’s grown up, the model has pivoted to wearing sleek pumps and strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more top labels. Off-duty, Simmons still favors heels, though she’s also slipped into leather sneakers from luxury brands including Alexander McQueen.

