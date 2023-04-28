Anya Taylor-Joy Channels a Phoenix in Red Feathered Dress & Leather Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Anya Taylor-Joy went red hot to attend the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

The “Queen’s Gambit” star wore a red feathered Dilara Findikoglu dress that featured a cutout right between the turtleneck and fitted bodice. The vibrant piece is the Phoenix Dress from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Anya Taylor-Joy at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Tiffany & Co.

Taylor-Joy completed the look with a tennis bracelet, an assortment of sparkling rings, and a structured diamond necklace with a matching pair of earrings. She channeled old Hollywood glamour with her platinum blond hair swept to the side in a sleek style and her bold makeup featuring a red lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and hairstylist Gregory Russell.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of red leather sandals. The open-toe heels featured a rounded toe and a slingback strap that sat right below the ankle strap. The sandals brought height to the look by a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Anya Taylor-Joy at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Tiffany & Co.

Taylor-Joy was dressed by Ryan Hastings, who can also be credited for the bubblegum pink Dior racing suit she wore to a special screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earlier this month. The stylist also works with other stars like Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman and Kaitlyn Dever.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

