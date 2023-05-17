Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Versace Crystal Dress and Sky-High Heels for Bulgari’s ‘Mediterranea’ Show

Anne Hathaway made a sparkling statement during Bulgari’s “Mediterranea” high jewelry show. The actress was one of numerous star attendees in the front row for the Carine Roitfeld-styled show, including Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.
Hathaway gleamed at the occasion in Venice, Italy at the Palazzo Ducale on Tuesday night, wearing a dynamic Atelier Versace gown. The “Armageddon Time” actress’ style was crafted into a sleeveless silhouette with a see-through tulle base, which was further coated in gold and silver degradé crystals. For added edge, the glamorous set featured a hem formed with crystal-trimmed destroyed-effect netting. For added boldness, the piece also featured a central cutout, thigh-high slit and ’80s-esque hood — which was also detachable for more varied wear.
Hathaway completed her outfit with a shimmering gold Bulgari clutch, as well as the brand’s bejeweled cuff bracelet, Serpenti diamond bangle and ornate statement collar necklace crafted with gleaming rubies surrounded by sparkling diamonds.
When it came to footwear, Hathaway strapped into a pair of soaring silver sandals to complete her ensemble. The “Princess Diaries” actress’ style featured smooth mirrored metallic uppers with thin toe and ankle straps, set atop stacked platform soles. A set of towering stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair with a dynamic base.
Hathaway’s footwear often makes strong shoe statements, both on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.
PHOTOS: Discover Hathaway’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.
