Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Versace Crystal Dress and Sky-High Heels for Bulgari’s ‘Mediterranea’ Show

Anne Hathaway made a sparkling statement during Bulgari’s “Mediterranea” high jewelry show. The actress was one of numerous star attendees in the front row for the Carine Roitfeld-styled show, including Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Hathaway gleamed at the occasion in Venice, Italy at the Palazzo Ducale on Tuesday night, wearing a dynamic Atelier Versace gown. The “Armageddon Time” actress’ style was crafted into a sleeveless silhouette with a see-through tulle base, which was further coated in gold and silver degradé crystals. For added edge, the glamorous set featured a hem formed with crystal-trimmed destroyed-effect netting. For added boldness, the piece also featured a central cutout, thigh-high slit and ’80s-esque hood — which was also detachable for more varied wear.

Anne Hathaway attends the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Hathaway completed her outfit with a shimmering gold Bulgari clutch, as well as the brand’s bejeweled cuff bracelet, Serpenti diamond bangle and ornate statement collar necklace crafted with gleaming rubies surrounded by sparkling diamonds.

(L-R): Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

When it came to footwear, Hathaway strapped into a pair of soaring silver sandals to complete her ensemble. The “Princess Diaries” actress’ style featured smooth mirrored metallic uppers with thin toe and ankle straps, set atop stacked platform soles. A set of towering stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair with a dynamic base.

A closer look at Hathaway’s platform heels. CREDIT: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Hathaway’s footwear often makes strong shoe statements, both on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

PHOTOS: Discover Hathaway’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.

About the Author:



Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.