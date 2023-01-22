Anne Hathaway Revamps Winter Style in Corseted Versace Puffer and Platform Boots at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Anne Hathaway gave classic winter style a slick fashion upgrade during the Sundance Film Festival this week.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress arrived on the red carpet at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah for the premiere of her newest film, “Eileen.” For the occasion, Erin Walsh outfitted Hathaway in a sleeveless black Versace minidress, featuring a curved neckline and faintly spiked texture. Layered atop was a glossy black fall 2022 Versace puffer coat, featuring corset-like quilting that created a dramatically cinched silhouette.

Anne Hathaway attends the “Eileen” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hathaway’s outfit was accented with a delicate gold pendant necklace, earrings and rings, as well as a small black Bulgari flap handbag.

The actress’ attire was complete with a towering set of Versace boots. Her black $2,625 Aevitas style featured black leather uppers with double-stacked platform soles, rounded toes and thin double laces cinched with gold eyelets. Ridged soles and block heels towering over 5 inches finished the set with a utilitarian edge, further emphasizing Hathaway’s dynamic approach to winter dressing.

A closer look at Hathaway’s Versace boots. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Versace’s Aevitas boots. CREDIT: Versace

The Sundance Film Festival, which screens numerous films across various genres, will be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. This year’s event — marking the Festival’s first time being held in-person since 2020 — will be held from Jan.19-Jan. 29, featuring a lineup of 110 feature films (98 of which are world premieres), 64 short films and four episodic indie projects. The event will award Ryan Cooler with the first annual Variety Visionary Award, with Vanguard Awards bestowed to Nikyatu Just and W. Kamau Bell as well.

The most anticipated films at Sundance this year include “Cassandro,” “Cat Person” and “You Hurt My Feelings,” in addition to documentaries focusing on figures including Brooke Shields, Michael J. Fox, Judy Blume and Little Richard.

