Anne Hathaway Makes a Wild Statement in Sparkling Leopard Dress With Matching Tights & Pumps at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Anne Hathaway served true “Club Couture” at Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While at the show in Paris on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress arrived hand-in-hand with husband Adam Shulman. For the occasion, Hathaway took in Pierpaolo Piccioli’s newest “Valentino Le Club Couture”-themed designs in a dynamic leopard-patterned ensemble, featuring an allover sequined minidress. Gold and black feline spots coated the sleeveless piece, which was layered over matching sequin-embellished tights.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman attend Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway attends Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Accentuating Hathaway’s outfit was another leopard-print accessory: a gold and black crystal-coated VLogo clutch, featuring a brown leather base topped with a gold “V” buckle. Jungle-worthy Bulgari jewelry — in the form of twisted gold and diamond-encrusted Serpenti bangle, matching rings and hexagonal tiered post earrings —glamorously finished her ensemble.

Anne Hathaway attends Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hathaway also turned to the power of prints for her heels: a set of pointed-toe pumps, covered in a brown and black leopard print. Triangular toes and thin 4-inch stiletto heels accentuated the set, creating a true head-to-toe statement.

A closer look at Hathaway’s Valentino pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hathaway and Shulman were two of Valentino’s star attendees, in addition to celebrities including Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith, Ashley Park and Doja Cat.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

