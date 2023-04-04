Anne Hathaway Packs a Punch in All-Purple Look With 6-Inch Heels for Bulgari Hotel Tokyo Opening

Bulgari tapped Anne Hathaway to come on as one of their newest ambassadors last year, and today, she spoke at the opening of the iconic Italian jewelry brand’s new Tokyo hotel.

The award-winning actress opted for a colorful Valentino look for the special occasion in the Japanese capital. Arriving on the scene, Hathaway showed off a striking purple minidress paired with matching tights and soaring platform heels. Pink Bulgari statement jewelry complemented her ensemble.

Bvlgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and Anne Hathaway at the opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo on April 04, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Devil Wears Prada” star chose Valentino’s “Duchess” silk minidress featuring a shift silhouette with shawl sleeves and a princess neckline. Tights in a similar shade of purple gave way to Valentino’s popular “Tan-go” platform pumps.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway wearing purple platform pumps courtesy of Valentino. CREDIT: Getty Images

The soaring style, which has been a celebrity favorite since its debut, was complete with a glossy purple patent finish. A bold 6-inch block heel balanced out by a chunky 2.2-inch platform, and a V-logo buckle ankle strap fastening define the statement shoe.

Anne Hathaway speaks during a press conference for the opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo on April 04, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The day before, Hathaway wore a black flower-embellished minidress from Givenchy’s fall 2023 collection and Santoni platform sandals to a media call ahead of the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo opening.

Bulgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin poses with Bulgari ambassadors Tomohisa Yamashita (L), Anne Hathaway (2-L), Koki (2-R) and Hikari Mori (R) during the opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hathaway’s foot style is often as high-fashion as her wardrobe. With the help of Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh, the Oscar-winning actress has an impressive shoe roster that usually includes bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. When off-duty she doesn’t stay too far from high-fashion European brands like Valentino and Chanel flats, and if she goes for more casual looks she tends to favor Nike sneakers or pointed-toe black leather loafers.