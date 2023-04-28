Anitta Goes Bold in Alexander Wang Suit With Exposed Boxers & Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Anitta made a bold entrance at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday evening.

The “Envolver” singer delivered a deconstructed suit look for the event. Wearing Alexander Wang, Anitta layered an oversized blazer over a white button-down that she wore unbuttoned. Her black pants were styled atop a pair of white boxers. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels around her neck while her auburn hair was tucked into her jacket.

Anitta <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, she strapped into a pair of heeled Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. These shoes are made from synthetic fabric with a black patent effect and have a leather sole with golden embellishment. They also have matching stiletto heels that are covered and feature a crossed strap on the back with a silver metal buckle that can be adjusted for a comfortable fit.

Anitta’s personal fashion style features bold statement pieces with structured details. When attending red-carpet events, she often opts for sumptuous dresses, while her onstage wardrobe showcases her creative flair. As for footwear, she typically chooses sky-high pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandals.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

