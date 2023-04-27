Angelina Jolie Flows in Ethereal White Dress & Pumps With Son Maddox at White House State Dinner for President of South Korea

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt were guests at the White House state dinner held by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee tonight in Washington, D.C.

For this special occasion, Jolie opted for an ethereal white outfit that featured a double-breasted vintage Chanel jacket with quilted lapels, an iconic detail of the French Maison. The former UN ambassador paired the jacket with a sheer dress in a similar off-white tone with a fringed detail at the waist and a side slit.

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol on April 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Academy Award-winner accessorized the bridal-inspired outfit with a golden cultured pearl necklace and matching dangling earrings finished with a large pearl in the same golden colorway.

When it came to beauty, she donned her signature bold red lipstick and kept the rest of her makeup in neutral tones. She styled her hair with soft waves and a slight part to one side.

As for footwear, although the floor gracing length of her dress didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear, thanks to the side slit of her skirt it seems like the actress went for a pair of pointed-toe pumps in a very similar tone to her jewelry for the night.

Maddox accompanied his mother in a black suit with a white button-down shirt underneath and black oxfords.

When it comes to footwear, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile but classic, often featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The “Girl, Interrupted” star’s shoe roster is full of classics that seemingly never go out of style. Her red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by brands like Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats, and Nike sneakers.

According to a press release from the White House, the dinner celebrated the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korean alliance.

