Angela Bassett Bursts With Color in Faux Fur Shawl & Gilded Peep-Toe Heels for ‘Champion’ Opening Night

Angela Bassett attended the opening night of “Champion” yesterday in New York alongside her husband and fellow actor Courtney B. Vance.

The “American Horror Story” actress was clad in a bright red floor-length gown seemingly made of tulle comprised of a fitted strapless bodice followed by a breezy skirt. Overtop her dress was a large faux fur shawl with lengthy sleeves made of tufts of blue, red, pink, yellow and white among others.

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” at The Metropolitan Opera House on April 10, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Bassett strapped into a towering pair of gold platform sandal heels to complete her outfit. The “Otherhood” star’s set included thin wrapped ankle straps, as well as rounded peep toes and thick platform soles all crafted from a glossy gilded animal printed fabric. The set was slickly finished with what appeared to be soaring thick block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving Bassett a dynamic height boost while attending the event.

A closer look at Angela Bassett’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Angela Bassett attends the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” at The Metropolitan Opera House on April 10, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits.

