‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Sleek Shoes, New Romance & More

And just like that, the HBO Max drama “And Just Like That…” is back.

The “Sex and the City” companion series’ second season — which has overtaken Manhattan while filming in recent months — released its first trailer for fans on Wednesday morning.

“If you’re lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there,” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) narrates in the new clip released online by HBO Max.

In the video, the show’s leading characters — Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) — are facing a range of new topics and issues in their 50’s. Carrie is romantically moving on a year after Mr. Big’s death, while Miranda is entering new stages of her relationship with comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Meanwhile, Charlotte is dealing with her daughter Lily (Cathy Ang)s’ teenage maturity and a “MILF List” involving close friend Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker).

Other scenes in the trailer find the group dancing at a costume party, Carrie giving an onstage speech and Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) dramatically entering a hair salon. The clip’s final shot — following viral fan theories — finds Carrie walking up her brownstone’s steps, romantically turning to face a returning Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

And Carrie & co. will be arriving sooner, rather than later. In her own post, star Sarah Jessica Parker — while thanking the show’s cast, crew and fans — announced the series will return to HBO Max in June.

Of course, this being “Sex and the City,” there’s a wide range of fashionable moments for Carrie and co. throughout. One clip — evidently from a shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman — finds Carrie trying on numerous colorful and bejeweled pumps, sandals and mules by Giuseppe Zanotti, Gucci and Jimmy Choo in her famed apartment. Other spottings include Lisa crossing a street in a custom red Valentino haute couture gown and headdress and Seema chasing an Hermès Birkin thief in gold Gucci sandals.

Sarita Choudhury filming ‘And Just Like That’ season two in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Bradshaw also walks outside in a to-be-released pair of blue cutout SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boots; previously, Parker secretly designed a “Duchessa Gardini” capsule collection for the show’s first season that launched upon its premiere, which appears to be happening again.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

We couldn’t help but wonder what the rest of the “And Just Like That…” shoes, costumes and more will entail, but one thing’s for certain: you can watch this space for all future updates.

