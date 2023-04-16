Ana de Armas Chooses a Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Ana de Armas debuted as guest host of “Saturday Night Live” yesterday.

For her opening monologue, Armas wore a minidress made from leather that rose above her knees, complete with gold hardware around her waist.

The actress kept it classic with wavy tresses and a natural makeup look. On her feet, she wore black strappy sandals with a small platform. The strappy sandal trend features delicate, often barely-there straps that can be seen in both flat and heeled versions, adding a touch of sophistication and femininity to any outfit. Armas’ footwear choices are characterized by their sleek and minimalist style.

Ana de Armas hosting “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: NBC

When attending red carpet events, the “Knives Out” actress can often be spotted in pointed-toe pumps or stiletto-heeled sandals in classic, neutral colors like black, nude, and metallic tones from high-end brands such as Rossi, Sarah Flint, Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Piferi. Additionally, she incorporates colored loafers from Brunello Cucinelli into her shoe rotation. She has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry, having been appointed as a brand ambassador for both Louis Vuitton and Estée Lauder in recent years.

The Cuban-Spanish actress is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense. She often opts for classic, timeless pieces with modern twists. Her style is characterized by tailored suits, high-waisted pants, and luxurious dresses. She’s not afraid to experiment with bold colors and prints, and she’s often seen in statement accessories like oversized sunglasses and bold jewelry.

The “Blonde” star also has a penchant for wearing feminine, romantic dresses on the red carpet, often in light and airy fabrics with delicate details like lace and embroidery. Overall, her style is effortlessly chic and always on-trend.