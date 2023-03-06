Ana de Armas Layers Leather Dress With Chic Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Ana de Armas brought sharp minimalism to Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, held this Monday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion alongside Zendaya, Emma Stone, Chlöe Grace Moretz and Catherine Deneuve.

Armas arrived to take in creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest designs in Paris, wearing a sharp Vuitton outfit. Her attire featured a leather minidress with a curved hem, deep neckline and alternating panels of smooth and pebbled tan leather. Layered beneath a black wool lapeled jacket, the “Blonde” star’s attire earned a sharp, winter-worthy finish.

Ana de Armas attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Armas was further accessorized with a gold ring and tubular hoop earrings, as well as a smooth black leather Vuitton handbag with light gold chain handles.

Ana de Armas attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Knives Out” actress‘ outfit was streamlined with a set of Vuitton’s Donna High boots. Her $2,490 style included the silhouette’s knee-high shafts and curved closed toes, crafted from smooth black leather. Matching 3.7-inch block heels completed the pair with a subtle height boost, adding a modern and practical finish to her ensemble.

A closer look at Armas’ Vuitton boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s Donna High boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

