Ana de Armas Gleams in Chic Crystal-Trimmed Mules in New York City

Ana de Armas was chicly outfitted while in New York City this week.

While stepping out of her hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, the “Blonde” actress braved the rain in a black button-up coat. Her collared wool style featured a midi-length hem with long sleeves, complete with matching leather cuff trim. The chic outerwear was smoothly layered atop a matching thin, gauzy dress with a side slit.

Completing Armas’ sharp ensemble was a black leather Louis Vuitton Twist crossbody handbag.

Ana de Armas leaves her hotel in New York City on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Armas slipped on a pair of sleek Gianvito Rossi mules. Her $1,195 Camoscio style featured thin pointed-toe soles, straps and 4.25-inch stiletto heels crafted from smooth black leather. Giving the sleek set a glimmer of glamour were sparkly silver crystals lining all of its three front straps, adding a formal punch to de Armas’ darkly monochrome attire.

A closer look at de Armas’ Rossi mules. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Gianvito Rossi’s Camoscio mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Ana de Armas’ shoe style is sleek and minimalist. On the red carpet, the “Knives Out” star can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and stiletto-heeled sandals in neutral black, nude and staple metallic hues, hailing from top brands including Rossi, Sarah Flint, Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Piferi. Similarly, colored loafers from brands including Brunello Cucinelli are also part of her rotation. The actress has also risen to prominence in the fashion world in recent years, serving as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Estée Lauder.

