Amelia Gray Hamlin Laces into $75 Adidas Samba Sneakers and Vintage Athleisure in LA

Amelia Gray Hamlin brought sporty energy to a relaxed coffee run.

The Bronx and Banco model stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a vintage red and gray Johnny Blaze sweatshirt. The oversized athleisure top was layered over a pair of wide-legged black Adidas track pants, complete with gray and white-striped snap-buttoned side trim. Completing Hamlin’s outfit was a red barrette and black shield sunglasses, as well as white socks.

Amelia Gray Hamlin makes a coffee run in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2023. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The 21-year-old star’s outfit was fully complete with a set of low-top Adidas men’s sneakers. Her $75 Samba style featured white leather uppers with monochrome laces, accented by gray suede overlaid paneling. The round-toed style was complete with woven “Adidas Samba” tongue labels, as well as the brand’s signature triple stripes. Finishing the set were flat dark brown gum rubber soles, giving Hamlin’s set a relaxed base.

Adidas’ men’s Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Amelia Gray Hamlin makes a coffee run in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2023. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Hamlin’s shoe style is sharp and slick. On the red carpet, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star often wears heeled sandals, mules and ankle boots in a black color palettes. Off-duty, she can be seen in similarly dark low-top sneakers by Vans, Reebok and Adidas. Hamlin has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, modeling for brands including Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Richard Quinn, The Blonds, GCDS, Diesel and Vivienne Westwood.

