Amal Clooney Suits Up in Blazer Vest and Trousers with Sharp Pumps at 4Gamechangers Festival

Amal Clooney was sharply suited to speak at the 4Gamechangers Festival 2023.

While speaking onstage with activist Nadia Murad during the occasion in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday, Clooney arrived to the stage in a streamlined outfit. The international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a deep gray vest with pointed lapels and black waist trim, paired with matching long trousers. The set was covered in a thin pinstriped print, bringing it a contemporary, formal air.

Amal Clooney arrives on the podium to speak during the international digital festival 4Gamechangers 2023 at Marx Halle Wien in Vienna, Austria on May 17, 2023. CREDIT: Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images

Clooney opted to simply accessorize her outfit with gleaming gold and diamond drop earrings, as well as a thin bracelet.

(L-R): Nadia Murad and Amal Clooney speak during the international digital festival 4Gamechangers 2023 at Marx Halle Wien in Vienna, Austria on May 17, 2023. CREDIT: Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Clooney finished her outfit with a set of smooth pointed-toe pumps. The mother of twins‘ style appeared to feature triangular toes with smooth black leather uppers, as well as thin front soles. Though the rest of the style was not visible, it’s likely the pair included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, coordinating with past silhouettes Clooney has worn over the years.

A closer look at Clooney’s pumps. CREDIT: Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images

Amal has grown into a fashion star to watch since she became linked with George Clooney in 2013. For her red carpet appearances, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty wardrobe is equally streamlined and chic, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

