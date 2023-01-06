Allison Williams Sparkles in Leopard Mach & Mach Pumps With ‘M3gan’ for ‘Today’ Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Allison Williams’ latest film project, “M3gan,” came to life this week — with a fashionable twist.
While leaving the set of the “Today” show in New York City, Williams wore a chic black crop top and asymmetric flap-style midi skirt. To ward off the winter chill, the “Girls” star also paired the set with a sharp matching cashmere coat from Lafayette 148’s fall 2022 collection. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a leather top-handle clutch by Mark Cross, as well as sparkling geometric drop earrings. However, her exit also included an unusual accessory: M3gan herself — or, at least, an actor dressed up as the robotic doll, which serves as the antagonist in her namesake horror film.
When it came to footwear, Williams strapped into a wild set of Mach & Mach pumps for the occasion. The “Get Out” star‘s $1,025 Double Bow style featured pointed-toe silk uppers covered in a brown leopard print, topped with crystal-lined ankle straps and rounded bows. Stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height provided added sharp elevation.
Beforehand, Williams appeared on the show to discuss “M3gan” and being a new mom, which you can view on YouTube. Her outfit for the occasion included a golden yellow and dark blue plaid midi dress and sparkling gold earrings. To coordinate with the film’s ongoing press tour, she was also accompanied by a group of “M3gan”-costumed actors — seen at the film’s premiere and screening in recent weeks, as well.
Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.
