Allison Williams Sparkles in Leopard Mach & Mach Pumps With ‘M3gan’ for ‘Today’ Show

Allison Williams’ latest film project, “M3gan,” came to life this week — with a fashionable twist.

While leaving the set of the “Today” show in New York City, Williams wore a chic black crop top and asymmetric flap-style midi skirt. To ward off the winter chill, the “Girls” star also paired the set with a sharp matching cashmere coat from Lafayette 148’s fall 2022 collection. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a leather top-handle clutch by Mark Cross, as well as sparkling geometric drop earrings. However, her exit also included an unusual accessory: M3gan herself — or, at least, an actor dressed up as the robotic doll, which serves as the antagonist in her namesake horror film.

Allison Williams leaves the “Today Show” with “M3gan” in New York City on Jan. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Williams strapped into a wild set of Mach & Mach pumps for the occasion. The “Get Out” star‘s $1,025 Double Bow style featured pointed-toe silk uppers covered in a brown leopard print, topped with crystal-lined ankle straps and rounded bows. Stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height provided added sharp elevation.

Mach & Mach’s Double Bow pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Beforehand, Williams appeared on the show to discuss “M3gan” and being a new mom, which you can view on YouTube. Her outfit for the occasion included a golden yellow and dark blue plaid midi dress and sparkling gold earrings. To coordinate with the film’s ongoing press tour, she was also accompanied by a group of “M3gan”-costumed actors — seen at the film’s premiere and screening in recent weeks, as well.

Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.

