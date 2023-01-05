Allison Williams Gleams in Gold Sequins & Classic Pumps for ‘M3gan’ Screening

Allison Williams made a sparkling statement at the New York screening for Universal Pictures’ horror film “M3gan” this week. The movie — which Williams stars in with Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Brown — features the actress as a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, which premieres on Jan. 6, 2023.

For the occasion, Williams arrived in Manhattan in a gleaming gown. Covered in pale gold sequins, the “Girls” star’s strapless piece featured a column silhouette with a front-seamed bodice and thigh-high side slit. Complementing Williams’ ensemble with an elegant finish were sparkling light pink diamond drop earrings and gold rings. Her outfit was enchantingly finished with a stack of gold bangles studded with purple, blue, orange and silver crystals, creating a modern rainbow effect.

Allison Williams attends a special New York screening of “M3gan” in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

When it came to footwear, Williams slipped into a set of sharp pumps for the occasion. The “Get Out” star‘s pointed-toe style featured black suede uppers with triangular toes, angled sides and closed counters. The classic set was finished with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, adding a height-boosting base that neutrally allowed her shimmering dress and jewelry to take center stage.

A closer look at Williams’ pumps. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Allison Williams attends a special New York screening of “M3gan” in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.

