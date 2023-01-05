×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Allison Williams Gleams in Gold Sequins & Classic Pumps for ‘M3gan’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
alison-williams
Vanessa Hudgens
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Rose Byrne
View Gallery 68 Images

Allison Williams made a sparkling statement at the New York screening for Universal Pictures’ horror film “M3gan” this week. The movie — which Williams stars in with Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Brown — features the actress as a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, which premieres on Jan. 6, 2023.

For the occasion, Williams arrived in Manhattan in a gleaming gown. Covered in pale gold sequins, the “Girls” star’s strapless piece featured a column silhouette with a front-seamed bodice and thigh-high side slit. Complementing Williams’ ensemble with an elegant finish were sparkling light pink diamond drop earrings and gold rings. Her outfit was enchantingly finished with a stack of gold bangles studded with purple, blue, orange and silver crystals, creating a modern rainbow effect.

Related

Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis Wears Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Green Dress & Heels to Swearing-In Florida Governor Ceremony

'Vikings' Star Frida Gustavsson's Height Soars Over Kelly Clarkson & Kit Hoover in 5-Inch Heels

Khloe Kardashian Models in Head-to-Toe Prada & Gold-Dipped Pumps for Sorbet Magazine

Allison Williams, M3gan, screening, black pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, pumps, heels, high heels, gold dress, sequined dress, red carpet
Allison Williams attends a special New York screening of “M3gan” in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023.
CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

When it came to footwear, Williams slipped into a set of sharp pumps for the occasion. The “Get Out” star‘s pointed-toe style featured black suede uppers with triangular toes, angled sides and closed counters. The classic set was finished with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, adding a height-boosting base that neutrally allowed her shimmering dress and jewelry to take center stage.

Allison Williams, M3gan, screening, black pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, pumps, heels, high heels, gold dress, sequined dress, red carpet
A closer look at Williams’ pumps.
CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Allison Williams, M3gan, screening, black pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, pumps, heels, high heels, gold dress, sequined dress, red carpet
Allison Williams attends a special New York screening of “M3gan” in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023.
CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.

PHOTOS: Discover Allison Williams and more stars at the 2015 Met Gala after party in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad