Allison Williams Announces Oscar 2023 Nominees in Bow Cape & Heels with Riz Ahmed

Allison Williams was elegantly outfitted to announce the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars), alongside actor Riz Ahmed.

During the occasion, broadcast on Tuesday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Williams stood onstage with Ahmed in a lightly draped Huishan Zhang dress. The “Megan” actress‘ dark red style featured a cape-like silhouette with slits for sleeves, accented by a delicate bow. Finishing Williams’ outfit were swinging fringed diamond Cartier Panthere drop earrings, as well as a matching Cartier cuff and a caviar-textured bangle.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announce the nominees during the 95th Academy Award nominations at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ahmed was dapperly dressed for the occasion as well, wearing a tan collared jacket and trousers over a black collared shirt.

When it came to shoes, Williams finished her outfit with a set of close-toed pumps from Christian Louboutin. The Decollete style featured smooth black satin uppers with closed counters and pointed toes, complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set created a sharp base to Williams’ outfit, while remaining elegant for the formal occasion.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announce the nominees during the 95th Academy Award nominations at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nominees for the Academy Awards this year feature numerous stars, including Michelle Yeoh, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Angela Bassett.

Below, discover all of the 2023 Oscar nominations, which you can also view on the Oscars website.

Actor in A Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale’

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Actor in A Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in A Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “Tàr”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in A Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley, “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey, “Marcel The Shell with Shoes On”

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger, “The Sea Beast”

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins, “Turning Red”

Cinematography

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Darius Khondji, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister, “Tàr”

Costume Design

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Ruth Carter,”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Shirley Kurata, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Jenny Beavan, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Directing

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Documentary Feature Film

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, “All That Breathes”

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman, “Fire of Love”

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström, “A House Made of Splinters”

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, “Navalny”

Documentary Short Film

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, “The Elephant Whisperers”

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, “Haulout”

Jay Rosenblatt, “How Do You Measure A Year?”

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison, “The Martha Mitchell Effect”

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones, “Stranger at the Gate”

Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Monika Willi, “Tár”

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

International Feature Film

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Belgium, “Close”

Poland, “Eo”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Makeup and Hairstyling

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, “The Batman”

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti, “Elvis”

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, “The Whale”

Music (Original Score)

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Music (Original Song)

“Applause,” from “Tell It like a Woman”; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR”; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This is A Life,” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Picture

Malte Grunert, Producer, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers, “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers, “Tár”

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers, “Triangle of Sadness”

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers, “Women Talking”

Production Design

Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara, “The Fabelmans”

Short Film (Animated)

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, “The Flying Sailor”

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, “Ice Merchants”

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon, “My Year of Dicks”

Lachlan Pendragon, “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Short Film (Live Action)

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, “An Irish Goodbye”

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, “Ivalu”

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille”

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, “Night Ride”

Cyrus Neshvad, “The Red Suitcase”

Sound

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson, “The Batman”

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller, “Elvis”

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Visual Effects

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event. The top films nominated at the Oscars are led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11, as well as “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 9 nominations each.

