Alicia Keys Sparkles in Red Plunging Dress With Pants & Platforms at Hennessy Paradis Party

By Aaron Royce
Alicia Keys brought vibrant style to Joshua Tree to celebrate Hennessy Paradis’ newest campaign. The star was one of many celebrity guests at a dinner in California toasting the brand’s new “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign, in addition to husband Swizz Beatz, Gabrielle Union, Elizabeth Olsen and Stella Maxwell.

While arriving at Kellogg Doolittle House for the occasion on Tuesday night, Keys took center stage as Hennessy Paradis’ first female brand partner with a private performance at the Frank Lloyd Wright House.

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a sparkling red dress covered in miniature crystals. The long-sleeved ensemble, featuring a plunging draped neckline, was cinched with a gold chain and layered atop matching embellished pants. Keys finished her attire with gold hoop earrings.

Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union, dress, red dress, crystal dress, cream pants, cream top, green coat, sandals, heels, hidden heels, shoes, Hennessy, party, dinner, Joshua Tree, Hennessy Paradis
(L-R): Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union attend Hennessy Paradis’ “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign party at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, Keys slipped into a pair of platforms, elevating her outfit by at least 4 inches. The shoes, featuring a black sole, were partially covered by the hem of her pants, creating a pantaboots-esque silhouette.

Troue Sivan, Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union, Moses Sumney, Hennessy, party, dinner, Joshua Tree, Hennessy Paradis
(L-R): Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union and Moses Sumney attend Hennessy Paradis’ “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign party at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Keys’ shoe styles are colorful and sharp. The “Girl on Fire” singer’s wardrobe regularly features pointed-toe pumps in an array of colors, embellishments and finishes for formal appearances, hailing from labels including Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford. She’s also regularly worn a vast variety of embellished heeled sandals for similar occasions from Alaïa, Prada and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Keys can be seen in Stella McCartney brogues.

Previously, Keys has also been celebrated for her own footwear pursuits outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer previously launched her Reebok Classic X Alicia Keys collection in 2011.

