Alicia Keys Soars in Toile-Print Bandeau, Pants and Leather Boots with Swizz Beatz at Dior’s Resort 2024 Show

Alicia Keys made Dior’s front row a romantic affair at the brand’s resort 2024 fashion show.

Arriving with husband Swizz Beatz to the occasion at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday, Keys struck a pose in a sharp two-piece Dior outfit. The “Empire State of Mind” singer’s attire featured a light gray-blue bandeau top and matching wide-leg trousers, each covered in an intricate deep blue toile print. Keys complemented her set with thick gold and silver chain necklaces, as well as intricate gleaming blue and silver hair beads.

(L-R): Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the Dior resort 2024 fashion show at Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Beatz also dressed up in Dior, wearing a Dior Men’s multicolored windbreaker and gray trousers with the brand’s deep brown B30 sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Keys finished her outfit with a set of smooth black boots. Though her style wasn’t fully visible, the set did include matte leather uppers with thin soles and faintly squared closed toes. Keys’ footwear was likely finished with a set of block or stiletto heels totaling 2 to 4 inches in height, given her past red carpet appearances and Dior’s current range of footwear offerings.

Alicia Keys attends the Dior resort 2024 fashion show at Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior

The resort 2024 show marked Dior’s latest destination fashion show location this spring, following its pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, India in March.

Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show was held in Mexico City, Mexico at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, featuring celebrity guests Riley Keough, Alicia Keys and Naomi Watts in the front row. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s newest collection was inspired by the wardrobe of the late artist Frida Kahlo, preluded by a dinner at Anahuacalli Diego Rivera Museum where Kahlo was previously seen with husband Diego Rivera.

