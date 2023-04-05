Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Goes All Black in Turtleneck Dress & Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down for an interview on the latest episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which aired yesterday on NBC. The politician spoke to Meyers about her work after Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House, Republicans holding a hearing on “wokeism” and Tennessee House Republicans voting to expel Democrats who led protest chants for gun reform.

For her talk show appearance, AOC opted for a monochromatic look, donning a black maxi-length turtleneck dress. The cozy garment featured lengthy sleeves and a slouchy hemline that stopped just above her knees.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Maxi dresses are long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and appropriate for daily wear. Maxi dresses are often made of cotton or light fabric to stay with the relaxed nature of the summery design.

On the accessories front, her approach was subdued and stripped down. Ocasio-Cortez sported gold rings in a dainty fashion, worn with equally delicate mini hoops. As for her hair, the Bronx native wore her long black tresses down, parted to one side and worn in face-framing waves.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Sticking to the classics, Ocasio-Cortez opted for a pair of glossy black leather pointed-toe pumps to complete her outfit. The shoes featured thin heels that gave her around a 3 to 4-inch boost, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered Ocasio-Cortez a more comfortable experience.

A closer look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s shoes. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

