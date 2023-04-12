Alexandra Daddario Gets Sharp in Tailored Vest & Slingback Pumps at Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone Event

Alexandra Daddario attended Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone opening event yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “White Lotus” star wore a black striped vest with a row of shiny black button closures worn with matching striped and baggy high-waisted trousers with pleats running down the front. Both her top and bottom were from Dior.

Alexandra Daddario at Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone event. CREDIT: Getty Images for Parfums Christi

On the accessory front, Daddario donned a plethora of simple silver studs. The “True Detective” actress opted to wear her long brown tresses in a sleek side part gathered up into an updo. The thespian rounded out her look with a bold red pop of color on her lip.

Choosing a classic option, Daddario sported sleek black slingback pumps with sharp and short thin heels and pointed, prominent toes. The shoes’ slingback construction was dainty and thin, offering her a barely-there construction. The style of shoe worked to streamline the all-black ensemble, hence the pointed toes.

A closer look at Alexandra Daddario’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Parfums Christi

The footwear featured a slightly shiny finish that created a visually interesting textural element although subdued. The understated shoes, much like the outfit, offer a simple but stylish approach to formal dressing, each piece playing a vital part in rounding out the whole ensemble in a neat and tidy fashion.

When it comes to shoes, Daddario often goes for sharp and sleek pairs. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” actress can regularly be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in Allbirds and On sneakers.

