Alexa Chung Sees Green in Velvet ‘Topless’ Suit and Chic Pumps at Zadig & Voltaire’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Alexa Chung brought an effortless take to suiting at Zadig & Voltaire’s fall 2023 fashion show this week.

On Saturday, the fashion muse attended the occasion at Poush in Aubervilliers, seated in the front row alongside Ed Westwick, Sky Ferreira and Ella Richards. For the occasion, Chung wore a deep olive green velvet suit with sharp lapels, two black button closures and matching trousers. Opting to wear the set sans-top, Chung’s outfit was simply accessorized with a textured silver ring.

Alexa Chung attends Zadig & Voltaire’s fall 2023 fashion show at Poush in Aubervilliers, France on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alexa Chung and Ella Richards attend Zadig & Voltaire’s fall 2023 fashion show at Poush in Aubervilliers, France on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zadig&Voltaire

When it came to footwear, Chung opted to slip on a set of sleek black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured smooth, glossy patent leather uppers with curved vamps and triangular toes. Though the style’s heels couldn’t be fully seen beneath her suit’s hems, they likely featured a stiletto shape totaling 3-4 inches in height, due to their traditional silhouette.

A closer look at Chung’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chung is a longtime muse and figure in the fashion industry, having served in it as a model, fashion designer and writer. The “It” author often wears ballet flats and sneakers while off-duty, hailing from brands including Nike and Miu Miu. For formal occasions, she can regularly be seen in embellished and neutral pumps, boots and sandals from Roger Vivier, Chloé, Dior and Carel.

Previously, Chung has modeled in campaigns and guest-edited for brands including Lacoste, J.Crew and Tommy Hilfiger, and infamously inspired Mulberry’s hit “Alexa” handbag in the 2010’s. She also helmed her own fashion brands, AlexaChung, from 2017-2022.

