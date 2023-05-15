Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals Her One Rule for Red Carpet Shoes & Talks High-Heel Struggles

Alessandra Ambrosio knows a thing or two when it comes to walking in high heels.

Since she was 15 years old, the Brazilian supermodel has been fiercely walking the runways. From 2000 to 2017, she was one of the most recognizable Angels from Victoria’s Secret. Even after retiring her “wings,” Ambrosio is still making fashion statements on coveted red carpets with her glamorous and daring style.

Ahead of taking the 2023 Cannes Film Festival by storm on May 16, Ambrosio revealed to FN one of her main rules when it comes to choosing the perfect pair of shoes for the red carpet.

“I like shoes that kind of complement your legs and they don’t scream too much,” she started. “Like, I don’t want people to look at my dress or anything and the first thing that they see is a shoe.”

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the screening of “Les Miserables” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019. CREDIT: Getty Images

Best Red Carpet Shoes

Ambrosio’s red carpet looks show that her favorite style is strappy sandals with dainty details. However, sometimes the dress requires a few extra inches that only a platform shoe can provide.

“Some dresses are very long so I have to wear platforms and I think it depends on whatever is fashion at the time. Sometimes, platforms are very trendy and sometimes they’re not,” Ambrosio said.

“I try to wear something that kind of hugs the body, to kind of disappear around my feet,” she said. “I don’t like chunky big shoes that will take away from the rest of the outfit.”

High Heels Without Pain?

If you are looking for tricks when it comes to standing in high heels for hours long, Ambrosio delivers some bad news. “There’s no really any tricks. You just kind of have to go with and suffer a little bit,” she said, confessing that she had many uncomfortable shoe situations in the past.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018. CREDIT: Getty Images

“I’ve had to leave events and try to go home before I wanted to, just because of the shoes,” Ambrosio said. “So now I try to go with something that I know I can survive at least.”

