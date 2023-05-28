Alessandra Ambrosio Soars in Knotted Cream Platform Sandals at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Alessandra Ambrosio took a towering approach to dressing for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

On Sunday, Ambrosio arrived to the races at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. For the occasion, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a shite sleeveless crop top with a knotted back, paired with silky dark blue trousers. Her effortless set was smoothly paired with layered gold pendant necklaces, as well as stacked bracelets, a thick brown-banded watch and layered gold huggie earrings.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

For a summer-worthy twist, Ambrosio completed her outfit with a pair of round gold-framed sunglasses and a red quilted leather Chanel crossbody handbag.

When it came to footwear, Ambrosio towered in a dynamic pair of platform sandals. The supermodel’s pair featured smooth cream leather uppers with thick platform soles, as well as towering block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. Her sky-high set was complete with wide knotted toe straps for a bohemian spin, bringing her outfit a decidedly chic base for the sporty occasion.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Platform sandals similar to Ambrosio’s have been trending in recent months for their thick, balanced bases and height-boosting heels. Styles in a range of colors, finishes and materials have also been released in new collections from a range of brands, including Sam Edelman, Sophia Webster and Marc Fisher.

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the world’s most prestigious racing event. Held from March 5 to Nov. 26, the 2023 occasion finds racers from international countries competing in races held on a range of tracks in cities including Bahrain, Miami, Monaco, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The event also draws a wide range of celebrity guests, which have currently included Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tom Holland.

