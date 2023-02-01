×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio Effortlessly Elevates Blue Jeans With Timeless Suede Boots

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
a-ambrosio-4
2020
2020
2019
2019
View Gallery 14 Images

Alessandra Ambrosio brought a timeless take to post-pilates style.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel left her pilates class with a friend, where she was spotted wearing a gray turtleneck sweater. The thin-knit piece was smoothly paired with a pair of high-waisted light blue denim jeans for a casual finish. Ambrosio’s accessories were equally versatile for everyday wear: a set of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, a gold-faced watch, gold rings and a thin bangle bracelet, along with a black and white tote bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio, boots, suede boots, block heel boots, brown boots, heels, jeans, blue jeans, sweater, pilates
Alessandra Ambrosio leaves her pilates class on Jan. 31, 2023.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio, boots, suede boots, block heel boots, brown boots, heels, jeans, blue jeans, sweater, pilates
Alessandra Ambrosio leaves her pilates class on Jan. 31, 2023.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Ambrosio finished her classic outfit with an equally classic set of boots. Her close-toed style featured lightly rounded almond toes and uppers crafted from smooth light beige suede. A set of short brown stacked heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the set with an easygoing height boost, elevating the style with a faintly bohemian air.

Alessandra Ambrosio, boots, suede boots, block heel boots, brown boots, heels, jeans, blue jeans, sweater, pilates
A closer look at Ambrosio’s boots.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA
Alessandra Ambrosio, boots, suede boots, block heel boots, brown boots, heels, jeans, blue jeans, sweater, pilates
Alessandra Ambrosio and a friend leave her pilates class on Jan. 31, 2023.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or the eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad