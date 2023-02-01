Alessandra Ambrosio Effortlessly Elevates Blue Jeans With Timeless Suede Boots

Alessandra Ambrosio brought a timeless take to post-pilates style.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel left her pilates class with a friend, where she was spotted wearing a gray turtleneck sweater. The thin-knit piece was smoothly paired with a pair of high-waisted light blue denim jeans for a casual finish. Ambrosio’s accessories were equally versatile for everyday wear: a set of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, a gold-faced watch, gold rings and a thin bangle bracelet, along with a black and white tote bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves her pilates class on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves her pilates class on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Ambrosio finished her classic outfit with an equally classic set of boots. Her close-toed style featured lightly rounded almond toes and uppers crafted from smooth light beige suede. A set of short brown stacked heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the set with an easygoing height boost, elevating the style with a faintly bohemian air.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s boots. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio and a friend leave her pilates class on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or the eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

