Alessandra Ambrosio Poses in Bikini While Barefoot in the Yucatan Peninsula

Alessandra Ambrosio was breezily dressed for a tropical vacation to Hotbox in the Yucatan Peninsula this week.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel lounged on the beach with family and friends, as seen in a new Instagram post. The dump-style photos featured Ambrosio splashing in the ocean and posing on the sand in an array of bikinis featuring two-piece sets in hues of white, turquoise, bright pink and floral-printed scarlet.

Her vacation outfits were fittingly accessorized with sunglasses, anklets and woven straw sun hats, as well as beaded and crystal necklaces and two gauzy cover-ups.

During the occasion, Ambrosio also wore a chic two-piece tan cover-up outfit, featuring a fringed crocheted crop top and matching skirt. Her accessories were equally tropical: natural pearl drop earrings, layered beaded necklaces and a trendy anklet.

When it came to shoes, Ambrosio was fully barefoot for the occasion. However, the model likely slipped into flat thong, slide or slightly elevated wedge sandals, all three styles she’s worn in similarly warm weather in the past.

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or the eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.