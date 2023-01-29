Adele Sparkles in Custom Stella McCartney Dress at Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele brought dynamic — and sustainable — glamour to her Las Vegas residency this weekend, thanks to Stella McCartney.

On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a custom black McCartney gown, styled by Jamie Mizrahi, to perform at her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele’s ensemble, crafted from sustainable viscose made with wood pulp, featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a column skirt and sweetheart neckline. Giving the piece added glamour was linear trim made from crystals — also sustainably created with lead-free glass, lined in silver metal and applied by hand, according to a statement from the brand.

Adele performs in a custom Stella McCartney gown at her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

McCartney also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her design for Adele’s gown on Instagram, showing her process for crafting and tailoring the special piece.

“I wanted to celebrate everything Adele… and that rocking body! We studied her curves and contours and created a strong, simple, minimal silhouette — given a bit of Vegas sparkle with lead-free glass diamond crystals, each applied by hand in my London atelier,” the designer said in the caption.

Mizrahi elegantly accessorized Adele’s dress with a wide gold bracelet, as well as large hoop earrings spaced with sparkling diamonds. The styling move has been a constant in Adele’s residency, where the singer has worn custom gowns from a range of top brands, including Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Nina Ricci and Valentino. Though the “30” musician’s footwear was covered by her gown’s hem, it’s likely she wore a set of pointed-toe pumps in a similar black or embellished hue — a styling move she’s brought to red carpets and performances for years.