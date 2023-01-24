Teyana Taylor Amps Up Oversized Coat With Ruffled Track Pants & Chunky Snow Boots at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Teyana Taylor gave her winter wardrobe a colorful boost during her latest outing. The multi-hyphenate entertainer looked like she was fresh off the slopes as she stopped by the Acura Festival Village during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23.

Taylor burst in color for the occasion. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an orange coat that featured three different shades of orange, a wide collar and zipper detailing at the center. She kept the jacket draped on her shoulders to help show off the multi-colored graphic T-shirt that she was wearing underneath. Adding a dose of edge to the look, she teamed her tops with shiny red ruched pants that featured white button snaps along the leg.

Teyana Taylor attends Acura Festival Village at Sundance Film Festival 2023 on Jan, 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images for Acura

To further elevate the moment, the “Coming 2 America” star accessorized with tinted sunglasses and styled her faux locs in two space buns and left the rest cascade on her shoulders. For glam, Taylor went with soft neutral makeup and a glossy pout.

Completing the musician’s ensemble was a pair of black snow boots. The shoe style had a round toe, chunky outsole and green crisscross laces.

Teyana Taylor attends Acura Festival Village at Sundance Film Festival 2023 on Jan, 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images for Acura

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

