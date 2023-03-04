Sara Sampaio Dazzles in Sequined Tuxedo at Elie Saab Fall ’23 Show in Paris

Sara Sampaio sat front row at Elie Saab fall 2023 show in Paris today, alongside celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Ciara, and many more.

The Brazilian model wore a two-piece black tuxedo covered in sequins a long jacket and matching ankle-length skirt with a slit in the back.

Sara Sampaio attends the Elie Saab fall 2023 show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

She accessorized the look with just a pair of gold clip-on earrings. When it came to footwear, the Victoria’s Secret angel chose a pair of black pumps with stiletto heels and pointed toe that perfectly matched her suit.

As for beauty, Sampaio styled her dark tresses parted down the middle, worn in beachy waves. She framed her eyes in black eyeliner and added a touch of pink to her lips.

After years of modeling at the highest level, walking every runway and being the face of top brands like Dolce & Gabbana, the Brazilian model has acquired an impeccable sense of style that translates to her footwear choices too. On the red carpet, she tends to favor statement shoes with shiny details from brands like Jimmy Choo, Amina Muadi or Yves Saint Laurent.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.