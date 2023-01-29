Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up with Her Son in Matching Ugg Slippers

Kristin Cavallari brought a cozy approach to courtside dressing with her son this weekend.

On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped an Instagram photo story with one of her sons — Camden, 10 or Jaxon, 8 — on the stands of a basketball court. The duo’s feet could be seen in the shot, with Cavallari wearing black leggings and white socks. Similarly, her child also wore white socks, albeit with light gray sweatpants.

Kristin Cavallari and her son sit together on Instagram Stories on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

“Twinning with my man,” Cavallari sweetly captioned the photo.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari and her son both opted to slip on a pair of Ugg’s Tasman slippers. The $100 style featured round toes with smooth, lightweight chestnut suede with a rounded embroidered braid opening (Cavallari’s was red and yellow, while her child’s was deep brown). Giving the set additional comfort was plush sheepskin lining, as well as ridged outsole for added traction and balance.

Ugg’s Tasman slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Cavallari’s Ugg moment followed her effortless wedding guest attire for a friend’s wedding earlier in the month: a sweeping cream dress with a sheer draped bodice, flat sandals and abstract tan drop earrings from Uncommon James.

Kristin Cavallari snaps a mirror selfie on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

