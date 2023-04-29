Jill Biden Means Buisness in All-White Suit and Valentino Caged Rockstud Heels at Women of Impact Celebration with Ashley Biden

Jill Biden attended the Women of Impact Celebration, hosted by Elle yesterday in Washington D.C., alongside her daughter Ashley Biden.

The first lady was outfitted in a powerful all-white suit comprised of a tailored blazer featuring structural shoulders worn overtop a matching silky white cami. The striking suiting moment was cleanly rounded out with coordinating fitted white trousers that streamlind Jill’s look.

Ashley Biden and Jill Biden attend the Women of Impact Celebration hosted by Elle at Ciel Social Club on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

Dr. Biden accessorized with a string of pearls worn in tandem with gold pendant and diamond-encrusted necklaces. Opting for even more shine, the public figure donned tear drop shaped dangling earrings and dainty gold rings. Jill’s blond tresses were set simply in a side part and styled in waves.

On her feet, Jill sported a classic and egdy pair of Valentino “Rockstud” caged pumps crafted of a black patent leather with thin nude straps that kept the shoes securely in place. The style was comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes accompanied by gold stud detailing that speckled the intersecting straps. Thin stiletto heels standing at 4 inches finished off the set, offering the former educator a walkable boost.

A closer look at Jill Biden’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

Valentino caged rockstud heels. CREDIT: Valentino

The designer shoe has stood the test of time, making it a go-to for years after it’s creation in 2010. Many public figures and celebrities still wear rockstud heels frequently including Paris Hilton, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Kathy Hilton among others.

For footwear, the first lady’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

