Jennifer Lopez Shines in Cutout Dress and 6-Inch Heels at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

Jennifer Lopez brought head-to-toe glamour to Los Angeles while celebrating her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line’s exclusive new drop with Revolve. The event featured an equally starry guest list, including Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Milian.

During the event, Lopez shared a new post on Instagram in a shimmering outfit. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble featured a metallic floor-length dress crafted from dark fabric with a slick, iridescent finish. The piece included a sleeveless one-shouldered silhouette with a cinched cutout bodice, which flowed into a pleated skirt with a dynamic thigh-high slit. Lopez accented her ensemble with a set of gleaming gold hexagonal drop earrings, as well as a metallic Jeffrey Levinson clutch and black feathered evening jacket for added flair.

When it came to shoes, Lopez strapped into a set of sky-high heels to complete her outfit. The “This Is Me…Then” musician‘s pair featured light pink uppers crafted from smooth satin, giving her outfit a romantic finish. The set’s crossed front and wraparound ankle straps were secured atop thick platform soles. A set of towering 6-inch heels finished the pair with a soaring height boost.

Lopez’s soirée was held the same day as the launch of her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection drop. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

Jennifer Lopez x Revolve. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry with her solo JLO x Jennifer Lopez shoe line, initially launched at DSW and now releasing drops at Revolve.

