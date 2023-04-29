Jennifer Garner Shares Impressive Outfit Change on Instagram

Jennifer Garner at the premiere of "The Last Thing He Told Me" held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner is promoting her new Apple TV+ show “The Last Thing He Told Me,” adapted from a Laura Dave book of the same name. Today, the Hollywood star and her fashion team took to Instagram to share a video of her trying on a myriad of outfits she’ll be wearing on the interviews, photo shoots, and screenings on this promo tour.

In the video, the “Catch Me If You Can” actress is seen changing from power suits to Valentino A-line skirts, Chanel jackets, tube dresses, tailor blazers, etc. ‘You can take the girl out of sweatpants… but she’s changing right back as soon as the interview’s [done]” she captioned the post.

In the back of the video, you can see dozens of shoes, where pointed pumps with stiletto heels are the most repeated style. Stiletto heels with pointed toes have become a staple in Garner’s closet. Her stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, who also works with A-listers like Kathryn Hahn, Michelle Yeoh, and many more, likes to pair Garner’s dresses and power suits with this style of shoe, mostly from Jimmy Choo.

When it comes to her personal style, the “Adam Project” actress is mostly seen in athletic sneakers from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a thriller show based on a novel of the same name. The story follows Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, as she forges a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Episode one of the highly anticipated television show premiered today.

