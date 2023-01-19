Pregnant Jasmine Tookes Works Out in $84 Joja Bodysuit & New Balance Sneakers With Josephine Skriver

Jasmine Tookes and her Joja brand partner — and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel — Josephine Skriver made a sharp pair while exercising this week to launch their label’s new workout routine app.

Tookes was sportily dressed to co-host a Joja class with Skriver at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday, where the pair’s guests performed a group Pilates workout and were treated to a healthy brunch, Gorgie beverages and Pressed juices. For the occasion, Tookes dressed her baby bump — she first announced her pregnancy with husband Juan David Borrero in Nov. 2022 — in a leotard from her own namesake brand. Her black $84 Synchronized bodysuit featured a slim-fitting, sleeveless silhouette with short legs and open back, crafted from ribbed fabric.

(L-R) Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes host the JOJA App Launch Workout Event at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of JOJA

Tookes sleekly accessorized her athletic ensemble with small thick gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond tennis bracelet and a gold Cartier Panthere watch.

(L-R) Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes host the JOJA App Launch Workout Event at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of JOJA

When it came to footwear, Tookes laced into a set of ’70s-inspired New Balance men’s sneakers. Her $100 327 style included paneled canvas and suede uppers in beige, black tan and dark green, accented by oversized “N” side logos and white laces. Cushioned collars, rounded toes and textured black rubber soles finished the pair for a comfortable, practical base — which also smoothly complemented Tookes’ one-piece outfit with its tonal neutral hues.

A closer look at Tookes’ New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of JOJA

New Balance’s 327 men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Tookes’ style is contemporary and sharp. For formal occasions, she can be seen in neutral and jewel-toned heeled and ankle-wrap sandals and sharp pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi, Le Silla and Femme LA. Off-duty, Tookes can also be spotted in combat and tall boot styles from RtA and Vince Camuto, as well as Converse sneakers. Tookes is a famed model on and off the runway, most famously as an Angel for Victoria’s Secret and also starring in campaigns for brands including Jimmy Choo, Schutz, Liu Jo and Olivier Peoples x Frere.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities in New Balance sneakers over the years in the gallery.