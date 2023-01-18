Britney Spears Gets Tattooed in Maui in Low-Rise Shorts & ‘Ugly Sandals’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears brought relaxed style to Maui this week while getting a new tattoo.

In a new Instagram Reel on Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a clip from three days prior while receiving new ink on vacation. For the occasion, Spears was tropically outfitted in a white and deep pink floral-printed crop top, paired with white low-rise short shorts — an included video also showed her in a gauzy yellow long-sleeved crop top, as well. Her coordinating ensemble was finished with a delicate gold and crystal pendant necklace, as well as two thin bracelets.

“Tattoo in Maui 3 days ago!!! Can’t show it because it sucks !!! Like really really sucks !!!,” Spears captioned her video. “Psss … I have to fix it.”

When it came to shoes, Spears opted to slip on a pair of “ugly sandals.” “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Related Britney Spears Dances on Instagram in Neon-Trimmed Minidress and White Wedge Boots Britney Spears Serves Y2K Style in Coca-Cola Tube Top & Micro Miniskirt With Slouchy White Knee-High Boots Britney Spears Does Shakira Tribute Dance Barefoot In Y2K-Approved Shorts With a Fiery Finish

Spears flattered her feet with a pair of Birkenstocks. Her $88 Arizona style featured smooth stone-gray suede uppers, crafted into its signature two-strap silhouette. Topped with monochrome buckles for added security, the pair was comfortably finished with molded cork footbeds and flat rubber soles for a comfortable finish. The set added an easygoing base to Spears’ outfit, ideal for a warm-weather trip.

Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments in the gallery.