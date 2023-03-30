×
These Are the Top Shoe Trends Coming For Fall Winter 2023

By Shannon Adducci
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model (shoes detail) walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Balmain's fuzzy stilettos on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for fall winter '23.
CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

With fashion month’s fall winter ’23 season finally in the rearview, we now have a better sense of the footwear trends that are destined to rise to the top come fall. On the ready-to-wear front, the entire season was more serious and muted than the past few, where party clothes and sparkly shoes and bags abounded. Gone were most of the naked dresses and sequins; in their place, a serious palette of gray, of sharp suiting, of sensible basics for day wear. It’s back to business, and less fun-and-games revenge fashion, as the runways began to reflect feelings of stoicism and uncertainty surrounding the global economy.

The same went for footwear, on the whole. More traditional (and traditionally gender ascribed) silhouettes seemed to be on the minds of many designers. Less clunky platforms, more pointy-toed stilettos. Boots took a more serious turn, too, though there were still some opportunities for fun, with a run on Western boots inspired by last summer’s breakout trend.

Here, a look at seven of the top footwear trends from fashion month’s New York, London, Milan and Paris circuit.

1. Pointy toes

For years now, the square toe had a hold on fashion’s “It” shoes — but no more, it seems. Everywhere at fashion month, the pointy toe made its comeback. Prada led the charge, with a series of pumps adorned with what resembled origami folds, fashioned out of leather. A closer look revealed that the pumps came with a toe-box build-in, only visible from the side to show an unevenness in the point and an elongation. Elsewhere, Jimmy Choo continued to mine vintage silhouettes, with a sling back pointy toe pump outfitted with minimal buckle detailing, while Saint Laurent went for the extreme, pairing pointy toes with metal stilettos and slick patent leather.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: A model walks the runway during the Prada Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Prada’s pointy-toed pump for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
jimmy choo, fall winter 2023 shoes, fashion, fashion week
Jimmy Choo’s Didi pointy-toed pump in a tartan fabric.
CREDIT: MICHELE SILVESTRO

 

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Sling back stiletto pumps from Saint Laurent fall winter ’23 at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

2. Stilettos

The days of pedestal platforms and softly curved heels might be numbered, if the fall winter ’23 runways were any indication. In what seemed like a quest for a stoic, modest and recession-proof uniform of grays, blacks and sharply cut suiting, the stiletto heel also emerged as a sobering — though severe — silhouette. Tory Burch explored vintage flourishes, but a series of black stiletto pumps were unadorned. Givenchy continued to do the stiletto heel, adding some color and nuance along the way. The Saint Laurent metal stiletto is destined to be a source of perhaps inspiration and benchmark — which celebrity can accomplish the feat of wearing them (and walking in them) on the red carpet come fall?

TORY BURCH FW23NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 02/13/2023
Classic stiletto pumps at Tory Burch fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: ©Dan & Corina Lecca

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Shoe detail during the Givenchy Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Givenchy’s curved stilettos on a satin pump with higher vamp, for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Saint Laurent’s metal stilettos at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

3. Mary Janes

A micro trend in footwear over the past few seasons, the Mary Jane continued to appear in fall winter ’23 collections. At Roger Vivier, creative director Gherardo Felloni kept the block heel low and adorned them with the brand’s signature buckles, miniaturized. At Stuart Weitzman, a style from 2008 that became a key footwear style for Beyoncé while on tour that year reemerged. Other brands large and small showed the style, from Christian Dior with a retro spectator to By Far, with a pair of mint green patent leather low block heels, and AGL, with a pair in patent orange with a pedestal heel.

roger vivier, paris fashion week, shoes
Roger Vivier’s tartan Mary Janes for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
by far, by far shoes, shoes, fall winter 2023 fashion, paris fashion week, by far handbag, by far heels
By Far’s patent leather Mary Janes for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

 

Christian Dior fall winter '23.
Christian Dior’s spectator Mary Janes for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Getty Images
agl, milan fashion week, shoes
AGL’s platform Mary Jane for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Thomas Wiedenhofer

4. Slouchy boots

Ready-to-wear silhouettes may have tightened up a bit on the whole for fall winter ’23, but on the boot front there was a little more leeway. Slouchy boots appeared on the runways, from Loewe to Y/Project, with the former fashioning a pair with shafts that resembled the waistband of a pair of leather pants (rivets, buttons and trompe-l’œil pockets included, though not a zipper). Y/Project’s pair called to mind a key past collaboration with Ugg that saw slouchy shearling; this time the boots came in denim with buttons up and down. At Isabel Marant, over-the-knees in slouchy vegetable-tanned leather also appeared to be convertible with multiple zipper accents.

loewe, paris fashion week, pfw, loewe shoes, loewe heels, loewe bag, pfw, fall winter 2023 shoes, fall winter 23 trends, fashion trends, shoe trends
Loewe’s slouchy boots for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model, shoe detail, walks the runway during the Y/project Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Y/Project’s slouchy boots for fall winter ’23 at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model, shoe detail, walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Isabel Marant’s convertible over-the-knees in a slouchy leather at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images
dion lee, nyfw, new york fashion week, shoe trends, fall winter '23 shoe trends, boot trends, boots, shoes, fashion, runway
Slouchy combat boots at Dion Lee fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: photo: Alessandro Viero / Gorunw

Fuzzy heels

Perhaps it’s the impending return of Phoebe Philo to the fashion landscape (with the designer’s return slated for this September), but suddenly fuzzy shoes were back on the menu at fall winter ’23 shows. At Gucci, the design team holding court until new creative director Sabato De Sarno shows his debut collection (also in September) seemed to mine some of the brand’s more notable footwear moments from the past; a pair of fuzzy thong sandals with a kitten heel felt like the same but different from former creative director Alessandro Michele’s hit Princetown slide from 2015 (which, coincidentally, the brand has also re-released as a re-edition on its site). At Burberry, Daniel Lee showed a debut collection for the brand filled with tactile moments, including teddy boots aBruno Frisoni, Gia Borghini, Casadei and By Far also had some fuzz in their fall winter ’23 collections.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Gucci Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Fuzzy thong heels at Gucci’s fall winter ’23 show were reminiscent of the brand’s hit Princetown mule from 2015 — which it has also re-released.
CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
burberry, daniel lee, burberry fall winter 2023, fall winter 2023 trends, shoe trends, london fashion week, burberry shoes, burberry bag, burberry fashion, shoe trends, paris fashion week
A fuzzy heel with a velvet rosette from Burberry fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
paris fashion week, pfw, shoe trends, fashion trends, fall shoe trends, fall winter 2023 shoe trends, fall winter 2023 trends, fashion trends, fashion, shoes, bruno frisoni
Bruno Frisoni’s fuzzy pump.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bruno Frisoni
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model, shoe detail, walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Balmain’s fuzzy pump on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Foldover boots

No doubt inspired by the runaway success of the Givenchy Shark Lock boot, fall winter ’23 collections were filled with similar silhouettes that explored what a foldover detailing could do for a classic fall boot. At Alexandre Birman, the foldover created a bootcut-like hem and featured leather corset-stitch detailing on the side. AGL’s boot had a textured stacked heel (inspired by Greek columns) and a curved foldover shape on the front of the shaft, while Le Silla’s foldover boot had a Western edge with crystal fringe detailing down the side.

boot trends, milan fashion week, fall boot trends, fashoes, shoes, shoe trends, fashion trends, alexandre birman
Alexandre Birman’s foldover boot with corset detailing.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman
boot trends, milan fashion week, fall boot trends, fashoes, shoes, shoe trends, fashion trends
Le Silla’s foldover boot for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Le Silla
agl, boot trends, milan fashion week, fall boot trends, fashoes, shoes, shoe trends, fashion trends
AGL’s foldover boot for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Thomas Wiedenhofer

Western boots

It shouldn’t be any surprise that Western boots walked the fall winter ’23 runways. After becoming a surprise summer ’22 trend, the boots are showing continued relevance (and are proving to be even more wearable with fall wardrobes). At Giuseppe Zanotti, the designer added just the right amount bling to a Cuban heeled boot for a rhinestone cowgirl moment, while Bottega Veneta explored nuanced Western details on sumptuous leather. Casadei also did a Western ankle boot in a crackled leather, one of the more wearable and commercially viable styles of the bunch.

giuseppe zanotti, milan fashion week, fashion trends, shoe trends, western boots, western boot trends, fall winter 2023
Giusppe Zanotti’s Western boots for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
bottega veneta, bottega shoes, fashion, runway, shoe trends, fall winter 2023, bottega veneta fall winter 2023
Bottega Veneta’s boots for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Photo: Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com
fashion, runway, shoe trends, fall winter 2023, casadei, fall winter 2023, western boots, boot trends
Casadei’s Western boot for fall winter ’23.
CREDIT: Marco Lambri

 

 

