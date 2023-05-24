Industry Experts Talk Spring ’24 Trends Ahead of June’s FFANY Market Week

With FFANY market week just around the corner, footwear industry experts came together last week to talk spring ’24 trends.

Sandi Mines, VP, Corporate Engagement, FDRA hosted a virtual panel with Regina Popp, Senior Director, Fashion & Trend at Designer Brands, Joe Cano, Chief Merchandising Officer at Zappos, and Jennie Bell, Deputy Managing Editor at Footwear News.

In the comfort category, Bell noted that customers are used to being comfortable and they aren’t going to sacrifice it for style, so buyers should expect the comfort story to continue into spring.

Sneakers are also still having a moment, the group said. “Sneakers were in a silo before and now there’s a sneakers for every occasion. Are they evolving, sure? There was logo-mania and now you’re seeing more cleaned up, muted, earth-tone [versions],” explained Cano. “It’s a reason to buy.”

Popp added that there’s excitement in clean court sneakers. “People are dressing like the are playing tennis all day long, everyday,” she said.

As for the kids’ market, Bell noted that sneakers are still popular, and brands that are making a mark include Crocs and Native, as well as Billy Footwear, which will be at FFANY for the first time next month.

Billy Footwear is just part of a fast-growing adaptive category, which Cano said Zappos is seeing an overwhelming response too. He said the online retailer is also adding five new brands to this assortment.

In terms of color trends for spring ’24, the execs said to look out for metallics and a shift to orange from the now-popular Barbie pink. Neutrals will also remain in the mix.

FFANY Market Week will take place June 5-9. The event is a first opportunity for retailers to get a look at the spring ’24 collections from more 100 footwear brands. Many will be presenting their lines in permanent showrooms, such as at 1370 Avenue of the Americas, and several labels will be in temporary showrooms at the FFANY Pop-up at 724 Fifth Ave.