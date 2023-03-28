You’ll Never Guess the Most Popular Fashion Trend in New York Right Now

According to Google search, New York is the most fashion-trend-focused state in the country.

Within the state, New Yorkers search for words associated with fashion trends an average of 8,165 times a month, per 100,000 people, according to a study conducted by online retailer Boohoo.

While that may not come as a shock, it is surprising that loafers are the most popular trend searched by New Yorkers given that cowboy boots take the top spot in America overall. The Western look is the most Googled trend in 38 states, per the report, but fails to make New York’s top five.

Meanwhile, the top five fashion trends in New York right now are loafers, Chelsea boots, puffer jackets, trench coats, and bomber jackets.

“Cowboy boots have been a popular fashion trend in the United States for many years, particularly in Western states. Still, cowboy boots have only recently gained the momentum to reach mainstream fashion across the globe and are especially favored among festival goers and fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the style of Western wear,” a Boohoo spokesperson said in a statement.

Both shoes styles are popular among consumers as of late with the silhouettes seen on the runways in Milan, Paris and New York. For instance, Giuseppe Zanotti showed a smooth leather (black, white, red and bubblegum pink) with neat rows of round crystals on the Cuban heel for his take on the Western trend for fall ’23. Casadei also took on the trend for its fall collection, seen in a white, intricately crackled leather detailing with an easy pull-on ankle silhouette and Cuban heel.

Casadei fall ’23. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marco Lambri

As for loafers, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson presented a series of loafers with fuzzy texture with a curved heel during Paris Fashion Week. And Actress Sydney Sweeney recently starred in Tory Burch’s spring 2023 collection campaign that put her heeled loafer look on display.